Feb 22 (Reuters) - Troymet Exploration Corp:

* TROYMET TERMINATES WILDCAT OPTION

* TROYMET EXPLORATION - TERMINATED OPTION AGREEMENT ON WILDCAT PROJECT, WHERE CO HAD OPTION TO EARN A 70% INTEREST, BECAUSE OF “FINANCIAL STRINGENCIES”

* TROYMET EXPLORATION - ‍ INTENDS TO FOCUS EXPLORATION WORK ON REDHILL AND GOLDEN EAGLE PROJECTS​