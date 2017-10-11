FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trudeau says confident can get NAFTA deal done by end of 2017
October 11, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Trudeau says confident can get NAFTA deal done by end of 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Canada’s Trudeau says he had a very good meeting with President Trump

* Trudeau says he and Trump reiterated commitment to give NAFTA a much needed upgrade

* Trudeau says says imperative to get a good NAFTA deal for Mexico, Canada and United States

* Trudeau says he and Trump agree that goal of NAFTA talks needs to give opportunities to citizens to succeed

* Trudeau says circumstances of NAFTA talks are often challenging and “we have to be ready for anything”

* Trudeau, pressed on whether NAFTA could turn into a set of bilateral deals, says we are ready for anything and will continue to protect Canadian interests

* Trudeau says there are NAFTA proposals we disagree with but these are negotiations and we are staying in talks in good faith

* Trudeau says discussed Boeing/Bombardier dispute with Trump, underlined opposition to U.S. anti-dumping duties

* Trudeau says told Trump the dispute was a block to Canada making any military purchases from Boeing

* Trudeau says it wasn’t an easy conversation to have with Trump on Boeing/Bombardier

* Trudeau says optimism towards NAFTA is based on fact “I know how good NAFTA has been”

* Trudeau says there are opportunities to significantly improve the trade deal; says talks will be difficult at times

* Trudeau says Canadians are aware that Trump makes decisions that surprise people; that is something we are very much aware of

* Trudeau says it’s very possible to strike a good deal on NAFTA

* Trudeau, asked if NAFTA talks can wrap up by end-2017, says challenge is not insurmountable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

