Dec 18 (Reuters) - True North Commercial REIT:

* TRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONTINUES URBAN GROWTH IN GTA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF A BOMA AWARD WINNING 78,800 SQUARE FOOT CLASS “A” OFFICE BUILDING

* TRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT - PURCHASE PRICE FOR HARVESTER PROPERTY IS ABOUT $22.8 MILLION, EXCLUSIVE OF CLOSING COSTS