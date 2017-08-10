FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT reports Q2 adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15​
August 10, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 2 months ago

Aug 10 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit-

* True North Commercial REIT delivers strong results in Q2 2017

* True North Commercial REIT - qtrly ‍revenue from property operations increased by 31% to $12.6 million from $9.6 million in q2 2016​

* True North Commercial REIT - qtrly ‍net operating income grew by 36% to $8.1 million compared with $5.9 million in q2 2016​

* True North Commercial REIT - qtrly ‍basic and diluted funds from operations per trust unit $0.16​

* True North Commercial Reit - qtrly ‍basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15 for Q2 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

