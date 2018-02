BRIEF-Truworths International Says For 26 Weeks Ended 31 Dec 2017 Retail Sales Up At 10.3 Bln Rand​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd:

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 261 CENTS​

* ‍FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 RETAIL SALES UP AT R10.3 BILLION​

* HY HEPS AND DILUTED HEPS DECREASED 3 PERCENT TO 379.8 CENTS AND 379.3 CENTS RESPECTIVELY

* RETAIL SALES GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF 2018 FINANCIAL PERIOD WILL BENEFIT FROM LOWER BASE RECORDED IN SECOND HALF OF 2017

* ‍NO PRODUCT INFLATION IS ANTICIPATED IN SECOND HALF IN SOUTH AFRICA​

* IN SOUTH AFRICA FOR H1, EXPERIENCED PRODUCT DEFLATION AND AN IMPROVEMENT IN PERFORMANCE OF DEBTORS BOOK, AND HAS FOCUSED ON COST CONTAINMENT​

* REMAINS COMMITTED TO INVESTING FOR LONGER-TERM GROWTH, WITH TRADING SPACE PLANNED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 2.7% FOR 2018 FINANCIAL PERIOD​

* ‍TRUWORTHS RETAIL SALES FOR FIRST SEVEN WEEKS OF SECOND HALF OF 2018 FINANCIAL PERIOD ARE UNCHANGED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)