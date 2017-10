Sept 27 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd:

* TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LTD - ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGERS ON BEHALF OF CLIENTS ACQUIRED FURTHER BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN COMPANY‘S SECURITIES

* TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LTD - FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ABERDEEN NOW HOLDS 20.93 PERCENT OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)