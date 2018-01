Jan 17 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd:

* ‍GROUP RETAIL SALES FOR 26-WEEK ENDED DEC 2017 INCREASED TO R10.3 BILLION

* SEES 26-WK DILUTED HEPS TO DECREASE BY BETWEEN 3% AND 5% TO BETWEEN 372 CENTS AND 380 CENTS​