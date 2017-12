BRIEF-Tryg acquires Alka Forsikring

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Tryg:

* ACQUIRES ALKA FORSIKRING

* - ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF DKK 8.2BN​

* - ‍IDENTIFIED MERGER BENEFITS IN COMBINED ENTITY OF DKK 300M, TO BE DELIVERED BY 2021​

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING H1 2018, FOLLOWING A PERIOD OF REGULATORY APPROVAL

* - ‍WILL FINANCE TRANSACTION BY ISSUING UP TO 10% OF CURRENT SHARES OUTSTANDING IN AN EQUITY PLACING THROUGH ABB

* ‍SAYS SIGNIFICANT LONG TERM POTENTIAL TO INCREASE ORDINARY DIVIDENDS​

* - ‍SHARE PLACEMENT TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY DKK 4BN​

* ‍REDUCTION IN OVERLAPPING LABOUR COSTS WILL MOSTLY BE DELIVERED THROUGH NATURAL ATTRITION ACROSS COMBINED ENTITY​