BRIEF-Tryg targets technical result of DKK 2.8 bln for 2020

* Tryg A/S – New Financial Targets And Capital Markets Day In London

* Tryg - ‍has defined new financial targets for 2020​

* Tryg - ‍technical result of dkk 2.8bn is targeted for 2020 driven by a combined ratio of 87 or lower and an expense ratio around 14​

* Tryg - ‍run-off gains are estimated to be between 3%- 5% in 2020 against a current level of 6%-7%​

* Tryg - ‍return on equity target is lifted from 21% or above to 23% or above after tax​

* ‍tryg's supervisory board decides to propose extraordinary dividend of dkk 1 bn corresponding to dkk 3.6 per share​