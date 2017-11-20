FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tryg targets technical result of DKK 2.8 bln for 2020
Sections
Featured
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2017 / 6:45 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Tryg targets technical result of DKK 2.8 bln for 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Tryg A/S:

* Tryg A/S – New Financial Targets And Capital Markets Day In London

* Tryg - ‍has defined new financial targets for 2020​

* ‍defined new financial targets for 2020​

* Tryg - ‍technical result of dkk 2.8bn is targeted for 2020 driven by a combined ratio of 87 or lower and an expense ratio around 14​

* ‍technical result of dkk 2.8bn is targeted for 2020​

* Tryg - ‍run-off gains are estimated to be between 3%- 5% in 2020 against a current level of 6%-7%​

* Tryg - ‍return on equity target is lifted from 21% or above to 23% or above after tax​

* ‍tryg’s supervisory board decides to propose extraordinary dividend of dkk 1 bn corresponding to dkk 3.6 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.