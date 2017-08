July 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd says:

* June sales at T$84.19 billion ($2.76 billion) versus T$72.80 billion in May and T$81.39 billion in June last year

* June sales up 3.4 percent on year

* Jan-June sales up 5.3 percent on year at T$447.77 billion Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2tYSHQl Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.5130 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and Taiwan bureau)