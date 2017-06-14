FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-TSO3 expands duodenoscope regulatory filing strategy
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 14, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-TSO3 expands duodenoscope regulatory filing strategy

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - TSO3 Inc

* TSO3 expands duodenoscope regulatory filing strategy

* TSO3 Inc says now plans to seek 510(k) clearance for its sterizone VP4 sterilizer from U.S. regulators

* Company's goal is to receive us clearance forolympus tjf-Q180V and Pentax ED-3490TK duodenoscopes by end of 2017

* TSO3 Inc says seeking clearance for terminal sterilization of two duodenoscopes used in majority of ERCP procedures performed globally

* TSO3 Inc- Mark Pasmore, vice president research and development, has resigned due to personal reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.