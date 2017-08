July 20 (Reuters) - TSO3 Inc:

* TSO3 files for an extended claim for duodenoscopes

* Has filed a 510(k) submission with US regulators for its STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer

* Filing supported by lab data validating STERIZONE VP4 Sterilizer can terminally sterilize multi-channel flexible endoscopes with a duodenovideoscope Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: