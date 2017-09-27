FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity
September 27, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tso3 Inc

* TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity

* TSO3 Inc - ‍Co has received correspondence from us regulators pertaining to its submission for extended claims for Sterizone VP4 sterilizer​

* TSO3 - Regulators asked to clarify some aspects of proposed labeling consistent with reprocessing of specific duodenoscopes using Sterizone VP4 sterilizer​

* TSO3 Inc - ‍Regulators asked for specific testing to be documented pertaining to what they describe as “challenge features” of identified devices​

* TSO3 Inc - ‍Company is preparing a notice for regulators addressing specific questions, as well as outline intended actions for their comment​

* TSO3 Inc - ‍Company’s goal is to provide a complete and final response within 180-day limit established by regulators​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

