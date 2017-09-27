BRIEF-TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tso3 Inc
* TSO3 provides an update on regulatory activity
* TSO3 Inc - Co has received correspondence from us regulators pertaining to its submission for extended claims for Sterizone VP4 sterilizer
* TSO3 - Regulators asked to clarify some aspects of proposed labeling consistent with reprocessing of specific duodenoscopes using Sterizone VP4 sterilizer
* TSO3 Inc - Regulators asked for specific testing to be documented pertaining to what they describe as “challenge features” of identified devices
* TSO3 Inc - Company is preparing a notice for regulators addressing specific questions, as well as outline intended actions for their comment
* TSO3 Inc - Company’s goal is to provide a complete and final response within 180-day limit established by regulators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: