Dec 19 (Reuters) - TSO3 Inc:

* TSO3 PROVIDES DUODENOSCOPE REGULATORY FILING UPDATE

* TSO3 - DIALOGUE WITH U.S. REGULATORS IN CONNECTION WITH REQUEST FOR AI REGARDING CO‘S SUBMISSION TO EXTEND CLAIMS OF STERIZONE VP4 STERILIZER

* TSO3 SAYS NEXT WRITTEN EXCHANGE WITH U.S. REGULATORS IS PLANNED PRIOR TO END OF YEAR, AFTER WHICH ANOTHER DISCUSSION WILL BE SCHEDULED IN EARLY 2018