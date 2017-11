Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd

* HY ‍REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 0% AND 2% HIGHER COMPARED TO PRIOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD OF R6,294 MILLION​

* ‍HY HEPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 22% AND 24% HIGHER ( 18.8 CENTS AND 20.5 CENTS HIGHER) COMPARED TO PRIOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD HEPS OF 85.6 CENTS​