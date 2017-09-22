BRIEF-Tsumura says business and capital alliance with PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Tsumura & Co

* Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA ，LTD on Sept. 22

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on crude drug supply system, traditional Chinese medicine and health foods related field through establishment of JV

* Says unit of PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA will acquire 7.7 million shares of the co, at the price of 3,559.5 yen per share, and payment date on Oct. 13

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qUYm1Q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)