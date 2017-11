Nov 10(Reuters) - Tsunoda Co Ltd

* Says a Tokyo-based securities firm offers a takeover bid for 294,486 shares (or no less than 147,244 shares) of the company, at the price of 13,950 yen per share

* Offering period from Nov. 13 to Dec. 25

* Settlement starts on Dec. 29

