BRIEF-TSX approves ECN Capital's normal course issuer bid

June 30 (Reuters) - ECN Capital Corp:

* TSX approves ECN Capital's normal course issuer bid

* Ecn Capital Corp - company may repurchase on open market up to 37 million common shares of corporation

* ECN Capital Corp - may purchase its common shares at its discretion during period commencing on July 5, 2017 and ending on earlier of July 4, 2018

* ECN Capital - bid will be funded using existing cash resources, and any common shares repurchased by company under bid will be cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: