March 7 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc:

* TSYS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH WALMART TO IMPLEMENT NEW PAYMENT SOLUTION AT RETAIL LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE

* TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES - COS' ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM'S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S.