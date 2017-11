Nov 20 (Reuters) - Tt Electronics Plc

* ‍GROUP REVENUE IS UP 6% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR FOR FOUR MONTHS TO END OF OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER FURTHER PROGRESS IN 2017, IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍FOR FOUR MONTHS TO END OF OCTOBER 2017​​ ORDER BOOK ACROSS ALL THREE DIVISIONS CONTINUES TO BE STRONGLY AHEAD OF PRIOR YEAR