June 27 (Reuters) - TTL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG:

* DECIDES ON CAPITAL INCREASE IN KIND BY EUR 4.6 MILLION FOR INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN GEG (GERMAN ESTATE GROUP)

* ‍TO INCREASE CAPITAL TO EUR 14.1 MILLION BY ISSUING 4,600,000 NEW SHARES​