Sept 29 (Reuters) - TTM Technologies Inc:

* ON SEPT 28, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATION OF $350.0 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN MATURING IN SEPT 2024 - SEC FILING

* USED OFFERING PROCEEDS, BORROWINGS UNDER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, TO REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER PREVIOUS TERM LOAN FACILITY