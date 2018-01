Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tuan Sing Holdings Ltd:

* ‍GROUP‘S 4Q2017 REVENUE WAS S$98.0 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4 PCT​

* NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED BY 298% TO S$49.7 MILLION IN 4Q2017

* ‍DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FIRST AND FINAL ONE-TIER TAX EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 0.6 SINGAPORE CENT PER SHARE​

* ‍GROUP WILL ACHIEVE A PROFIT FOR YEAR 2018​