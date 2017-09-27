FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tucows acquires Roam Mobility from Otono Networks
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 27, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Tucows acquires Roam Mobility from Otono Networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Tucows Inc:

* Tucows acquires Roam Mobility from Otono Networks

* Tucows Inc - ‍revenue from Roam businesses will start contributing to Tucows financials toward end of September​

* Tucows - ‍acquisition includes three Roam brands that will each continue to operate independently alongside ting within Tucows’ mobile network access group​

* Tucows Inc - revenues from Roam business not expected to have a material impact on overall company performance​

* Tucows Inc - deal includes 3 Roam brands that will each continue to operate independently alongside ting within Tucows’ mobile network access group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.