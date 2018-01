Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tucows Inc:

* TUCOWS - CO,UNIT, OTHERS, ENTERED INTO SECOND INTERIM AMENDMENT TO FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT -SEC FILING

* TUCOWS - AMENDMENT PERMITS CO TO RETAIN BANK ACCOUNTS WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK WITH AGGREGATE AMOUNT HELD IN SUCH ACCOUNTS NOT TO EXCEED $3 MILLION