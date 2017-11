Nov 21 (Reuters) - Tucows Inc:

* Says ‍on Nov 20, city of Burlington D/B/A Burlington Telecom released updated bid letter of co regarding co’s bid to acquire all assets of BT​

* Says ‍is offering to acquire BT business for a total consideration of $32.3 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jbVyOh) Further company coverage: