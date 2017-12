Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (IPO-TUF.L):

* INTENTION TO FLOAT

* INTENTION TO LAUNCH AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHARES IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY

* ‍COMPANY WILL BE MAKING AN APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES TO TRADING ON SPECIALIST FUND SEGMENT​

* PLACING AND OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION TARGETING A FUND RAISE IN EXCESS OF US$100 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: