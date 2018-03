March 9 (Reuters) - Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd:

* TUFTON OCEANIC ASSETS LTD - ‍HAS ACQUIRED TWO SUB-PANAMAX CONTAINERSHIPS FOR $22.8 MILLION.​

* TUFTON OCEANIC ASSETS LTD - ‍VESSELS WILL HAVE CHARTERS OF AT LEAST TWO YEARS AND THREE YEARS, RESPECTIVELY​