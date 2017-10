Aug 11 (Reuters) - TULIKIVI OYJ

* SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES WERE EUR 7.8 MILLION (Q2/2016: EUR 7.9 MILLION)

* FUTURE OUTLOOK: NET SALES IN 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE AT PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL, AND OPERATING RESULT IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-ON-YEAR.

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.0 MILLION YEAR AGO