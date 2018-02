BRIEF-Tupperware Brands Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.59

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp:

* TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS; DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.59

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $6.41

* Q4 SALES $588.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $605.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍NET SALES WERE $588.6 MILLION, DOWN 2% (4% LOCAL CURRENCY)​

* IN Q4, RECORDED AN ESTIMATE OF NON-CASH, INCOME TAX CHARGES OF $375 MILLION

* SEES ‍Q1 GAAP EPS $0.77 TO $0.82​

* SEES ‍Q1 EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $1.01 TO $1.06​

* SEES 2018 USD SALES GROWTH VERSUS PRIOR YEAR IN RANGE 2% - 4%

* SEES ‍Q1 USD SALES GROWTH VERSUS PRIOR YEAR UP 1% TO UP 3%​

* SEES 2018 GAAP EPS IN RANGE $4.50 - $4.65

* SEES 2018 EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS IN RANGE $5.09 - $5.24

* FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT EVEN IN DOLLARS (EVEN TO DOWN 2% LOCAL CURRENCY) IN NORTH AMERICA

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.21, REVENUE VIEW $2.34 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.11, REVENUE VIEW $574.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: