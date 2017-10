Sept 28 (Reuters) - TURBON AG:

* PRE-TAX EARNINGS IN THE FIRST HALF-YEAR ARE REDUCED TO MINUS 3.1 MILLION EUROS

* FOR H2 IS PLANNING TO RETURN TO PROFIT, RESULTING IN A PRE-TAX PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY MINUS 2.0 MILLION EUROS FOR 2017

* VERY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN BANK BORROWINGS IS PLANNED FOR 2018

* FOR 2018 SEES POSITIVE RESULT BEFORE AND AFTER TAX​