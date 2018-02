Feb 8 (Reuters) - Turk Telekomunikasyon:

* SEES CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH ABOUT 11 PERCENT IN FY 2018

* TARGETS CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AT 7.00 BILLION - 7.20 BILLION LIRA LEVELS IN FY 2018

* TARGETS CONSOLIDATED CAPEX AROUND 3.50 BILLION LIRA IN FY 2018