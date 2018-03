March 5 (Reuters) - TURKCELL:

* EXPANDS EUR 690 MILLION UNUSED AMOUNT OF EUR 750.0 MILLION LOAN AGREEMENT WITH CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK (CDB) FOR SUPERONLINE, TURKCELL FINANSMAN, LIFECELL TO USE‍​

* LOAN MAY BE USED IN US DOLLARS AND RENMINBI WITH RESPECTIVE ANNUAL INTEREST RATES OF LIBOR + 2.22% AND 5.51% IN ADDITON TO EUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)