Nov 2 (Reuters) - TURKCELL:

* INTENDS TO BE POTENTIAL INVESTOR IN TURKEY‘S AUTOMOTIVE PROJECT

* SIGNS JOINT VENTURE GROUP PROTOCOL FOR TURKEY‘S AUTOMOTIVE PROJECT

* TURKEY‘S AUTOMOTIVE PROJECT IS COORDINATED BY MINISTRY OF SCIENCE INDUSTRY AND TECHNOLOGY AND TURKISH UNION OF CHAMBERS AND COMMODITY EXCHANGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)