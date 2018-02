Feb 16 (Reuters) - TURKCELL:

* TO MAKE INVESTMENTS WORTH 4.00 BILLION LIRA IN 2018 - CEO TERZIOGLU

* FINALIZING TO SET UP NEW CO WITH VARIOUS OPERATORS AND TELKODER MEMBERS FOR INSTALLING FIBER PLATFORMS - CEO

* TO EXTEND SCOPE OF ITS DIGITAL SERVICES ABROAD VIA REVENUE SHARE AGREEMENTS - CEO TERZIOGLU