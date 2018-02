Jan 31 (Reuters) - TURKCELL:

* LIFECELL GETS LICENSE FOR 15 YEARS AT UAH 909.3 MILLION ($39.1 MILLION) FOR 15 MHZ FREQUENCY BAND AS PART OF 4G LICENSE TENDER

* WITHIN SCOPE OF 4G TENDER, 1800 MHZ FREQUENCY TENDER TO BE HELD IN Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)