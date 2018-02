Feb 26 (Reuters) - SABANCI HOLDING:

* TO ALLOCATE 50 PERCENT MORE DIVIDENDS IN 2018 THAN IN FY 2017 - CEO GOCMEN

* TURKEY‘S SABANCI HOLDING CEO SAYS AIMS TO PREPARE ENERJISA URETIM FOR PUBLIC OFFERING BY END-2019

* TURKEY‘S SABANCI HOLDING CEO SAYS THERE IS NO DECISION YET REGARDING SECONDARY SHARE OFFERING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)