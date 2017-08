Aug 4 (Reuters) - TURKIYE KALKINMA BANKASI

* Q2 NET PROFIT OF 37.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 20.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 68.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 40.36 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)