Jan 18 (Reuters) - TURKIYE SINAI KALKINMA BANKASI:

* SEES NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH AROUND 15 PERCENT ‍​

* SEES RETURN ON ASSET AROUND 2.2 PERCENT AND RETURN ON EQUITY AROUND 18 PERCENT FOR 2018‍​

* SEES FEES AND COMMISSION GROWTH HIGHER THAN 20 PERCENT IN 2018