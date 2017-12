Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi:

* SECURES LOAN WORTH $85 MILLION FROM EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT‍​

* LOAN TO FINANCE PRIVATE MID-CAP COMPANIES INVESTING IN RENEWABLE ENERGY AND RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PROJECTS