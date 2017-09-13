BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group announces NZ$25 million equity raising

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turners Automotive Group Ltd

* Announced NZ$25 million equity raising through an underwritten placement of new ordinary shares in Turners

* Placement has been fully underwritten at a fixed price of $3.02 per share.

* Turners has sought a trading halt from NZX and ASX pending completion of placement

* Turners also seeks to raise up to NZ$5 million through a non- underwritten SPP

* Expects to declare interim dividend for 1Q FY18 period, which is no less than 1Q FY17 interim dividend during October 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: