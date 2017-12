BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Announces 2018 Production And Financial Guidance

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* TURQUOISE HILL ANNOUNCES 2018 PRODUCTION AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES - OYU TOLGOI IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE 125,000 TO 155,000 TONNES OF COPPER & 240,000 TO 280,000 OUNCES OF GOLD IN CONCENTRATES FOR 2018

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MILLION

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION FOR OPEN-PIT OPERATIONS

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO $1.1 BILLION TO $1.2 BILLION FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT