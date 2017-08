BRIEF-Turtle Beach Corp qtrly loss per share $0.14- SEC Filing

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turtle Beach Corp

* Turtle Beach Corp qtrly net revenue of $19.1 million versus $29.4 mln‍​

* Turtle Beach Corp qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Turtle Beach Corp qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.23

* Turtle Beach Corp - ‍for Q3 of 2017, Turtle Beach expects net revenue to range between $36 million - $40 million​‍​

* Sees Q3 loss per share $0.04 - $0.08

* Turtle Beach - ‍for full year 2017, net revenue is now expected to range between $157 million - $162 million​

* Turtle Beach Corp sees 2017 loss per share $0.06 - $0.10‍​