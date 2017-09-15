FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TUS International says Suzhou Qiyizhi as purchaser entered SDIC equity transfer agreement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 15, 2017 / 3:34 PM / in a month

BRIEF-TUS International says Suzhou Qiyizhi as purchaser entered SDIC equity transfer agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - TUS International Ltd:

* Suzhou Qiyizhi entered into SDIC equity transfer agreement with SDIC High-Tech and Suzhou Yinwo

* SDIC equity transfer agreement is for consideration of RMB32 million

* SQ entered deal with Suzhou Yinwo to buy SY interests & SY agreed to release obligation of SQ to grant share award for RMB28 million

* SQ submitted notice to Suzhou Zhihua to fully exercise option, raising group’s stake in Suzhou Zhihua by 12.28 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

