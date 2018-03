March 5 (Reuters) - Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd:

* TO CONVERT UNSECURED LOAN, ADVANCES AND PREFERENCE SHARES TO SHARES WORTH 1.07 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS CO APPROVED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL TO 1.22 BILLION RUPEES