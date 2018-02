BRIEF-Tutor Perini Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.60

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tutor Perini Corp:

* TUTOR PERINI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60

* Q4 REVENUE $1.2 BILLION

* ‍FOR 2018, COMPANY IS ESTABLISHING ITS INITIAL EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.90 TO $2.30 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* ‍COMPANY‘S RESULTS ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF 2018 DUE TO SEASONALITY OF BUSINESS​

* ‍BACKLOG AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, WAS $7.3 BILLION, UP 17% COMPARED TO $6.2 BILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51, REVENUE VIEW $1.39 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.66 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: