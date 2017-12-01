FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TV Asahi Holdings unit says business and capital alliance with Ray
Sections
Featured
Flynn's actions were lawful, says Trump
2016 U.S. Election Probe
Flynn's actions were lawful, says Trump
Fear of missing out keeps investors in stocks despite risks
Business
Fear of missing out keeps investors in stocks despite risks
Pictures of the Year 2017
Editor's Picks
Pictures of the Year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 1, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-TV Asahi Holdings unit says business and capital alliance with Ray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - TV Asahi Holdings Corp

* Says co’s unit TV Asahi Corp plans to sign business and capital alliance agreement with Ray Corp on Dec. 1

* Says unit will acquire 20 percent voting power (2.9 million shares) in Ray on Dec. 19, at the price of 982 million yen

* Says unit and Ray will mainly cooperate on video related areas and cross-media marketing area, and details of business alliance will be decided later

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hGSQ11

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.