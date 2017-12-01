BRIEF-TV Asahi Holdings unit says business and capital alliance with Ray

Dec 1 (Reuters) - TV Asahi Holdings Corp

* Says co’s unit TV Asahi Corp plans to sign business and capital alliance agreement with Ray Corp on Dec. 1

* Says unit will acquire 20 percent voting power (2.9 million shares) in Ray on Dec. 19, at the price of 982 million yen

* Says unit and Ray will mainly cooperate on video related areas and cross-media marketing area, and details of business alliance will be decided later

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hGSQ11

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)