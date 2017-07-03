FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TVS Motor June sales up 11 pct
July 3, 2017 / 6:22 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-TVS Motor June sales up 11 pct

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Company Ltd

* Says sales growth of 11% increasing from 247,364 units in June 2016 to 273,791 units registered in the month of June 2017

* Says total two-wheeler registered growth of 11.8% with sales increasing from 240,236 units in June 2016 to 268,638 units in June 2017.

* Says june three-wheeler sales of 5,153 units versus 7,128 vehicles last year

* Says the company's total exports grew by 13.3% from 39,163 units registered in June 2016 to 44,389 units in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

