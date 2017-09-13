BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox disappointed that the review of Sky deal will take another six months

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Twenty-first Century Fox Inc:

* We are disappointed that the review of sky deal will take another six months - co-chairman, conf call

* We strongly feel we’ll close Sky transaction by middle of next year - co-chairman, conf call

* We’re very confident we’ll get through with CMA process - co-chairman, conf call

* Next priority is to achieve our target of hitting $1 billion in EBITDA out of star tv - co-chairman, conf call

* Make no mistake, everyone will go direct-to-consumer - co-chairman, conf call

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Comcast FX+ customers will have FX channel, ad free and entire FX library - co-chairman, conf call

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - We’re happy to have our product distributed on as many platforms - co-chairman, conf call

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - for next 3 or 4 quarters and beyond, we expect high single-digit growth in subscriber fees revenue - co-chairman

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - what’s not included in subscriber fees revenue numbers is the dramatic growth we expect for DMVPD subscribers - co-chairman

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - digital MVPD services will also start to offer add-on services and premium services to be profitable - co-chairman

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - we feel very confident going forward in terms of our advertising pacing and trends - co-chairman

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Netflix offered us a very high price for both first American Crime Story, O.J. Simpson - co-chairman, conf call

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc -we don’t see acceleration of across the board of traditional subscriber numbers - co-chairman, conf call

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc -there’s no reason to believe that we shouldn’t be flat going forward on traditional subscriber numbers - co-chairman

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc -this summer we have a huge lineup of films including Deadpool 2 - co-chairman Further company coverage: