BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox Q1 adj shr from cont ops attributable to co's stockholders was $0.49

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc:

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - ‍reported total quarterly revenues of $7.00 billion, a $496 million, or 8%, increase from last year​

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - ‍reported quarterly income from continuing operations attributable to 21st Century Fox stockholders of $0.45 per share​

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - ‍Cable Network Programming quarterly segment OIBDA increased 9% to $1.51 billion​

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - ‍Television reported quarterly segment OIBDA of $122 million, a decrease of 36% compared to prior year quarter​

* Twenty-First Century Fox - ‍adjusted quarterly earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to 21st Century Fox stockholders was $0.49​

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - ‍Filmed Entertainment generated quarterly segment OIBDA of $256 million, a $55 million decrease from prior year quarter​

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - ‍absent further delays, Sky plc deal is expected to close by June 30, 2018​

* Twenty-First Century Fox - ‍Q1 performance “puts us on track to achieve our overall financial and operational objectives for this fiscal year​”

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $6.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S